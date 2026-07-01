A 44 year old Lydbrook man accused of harassing a woman in Gloucester has been banned from entering the city – except for the bus station – while he awaits a court appearance next month.
Aaron Mackenzie of Greenfield Rd, Joys Green, is accused of subjecting the woman to harassment via WhatsApp messages between 25th October 2025 and 31st January this year.
Cheltenham Magistrates have bailed him till 25th August, when he is due to attend court and give his plea to the charge.
Bail conditions have been imposed which forbid him from contacting his alleged victim or another named woman. He is also barred from entering the city of Gloucester - apart from the Gloucester Transport Hub.
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