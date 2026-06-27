GLOUCESTERSHIRE Trading Standards warned parents, carers and retailers to take extra care when buying popular ‘squishy’ toys, after officers uncovered hundreds of unsafe products on sale across the county.
During inspections carried out over the last three months, officers seized a total of 1,968 toys which failed to meet basic safety standards.
Trading Standards said common issues included strong chemical smells and missing or inadequate safety labelling, while some products lacked key information like UKCA or CE markings, manufacturer details and safety warnings. It also alleged that some products may be counterfeit.
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, cabinet member responsible for Trading Standards at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Parents and carers have every right to expect that the toys they buy are safe. These products can look harmless, but if they haven’t been made to the right standards they can pose a real risk to children.
“We’re asking shoppers to be cautious and to check toys carefully before buying. At the same time, retailers must play their part by ensuring everything they sell complies with UK safety laws. Our Trading Standards team will continue to take action where unsafe products are found.”
Trading Standards urged consumers to stay vigilant when buying toys. It said items that appear poorly made, lack proper labelling or have a strong chemical odour may pose a risk and should be avoided.
Consumers were advised to be cautious of items that appear poorly made or unusually cheap, to check for clear safety markings, avoid products with strong chemical smells and buy toys from reputable retailers
Gloucestershire County Council said anyone who has bought a potentially unsafe toy, or is concerned about products being sold, should report it via the Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133.
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