Motorists in Drybrook are being advised to plan ahead for an upcoming road closure scheduled for the end of the month.
Gloucestershire County Council has officially made an Order under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to temporarily shut a 370-metre section of the C32 Hawthorns Road.
The closure will stretch from the road's junction with the High Street to the outside of the property known as 'Netherleigh'.
The temporary restriction is necessary to allow essential utility works to be carried out safely on behalf of Severn Trent Water. According to highways authorities, the disruption is expected to take place on Monday, June 29, with the road closed strictly between the hours of 8am and 5pm.
An alternative diversion route will be clearly signed on-site for drivers. While the closure is only anticipated for a single day, the legal order remains valid for up to eighteen months to accommodate any unforeseen delays. Pedestrian access to properties alongside the route, as well as emergency service access, will be fully maintained throughout the day.
Residents seeking further information can contact Gloucestershire Highways.
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