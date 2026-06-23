Residents and commuters in the West Dean parish should prepare for localised travel disruptions next week due to planned electrical works.
A temporary road closure order has been issued for part of the 400048 Brockhollands Road by Gloucestershire County Council.
The closure will affect an approximate 300-metre stretch of the highway, heading in an eastwardly direction from its junction with Oakwood Road and High Street down to its junction with Beech Way.
Authority for the closure has been granted under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 to ensure public and worker safety while the electrical infrastructure is upgraded.
The restriction will be active on June 29. To help minimise the impact on morning and afternoon school runs, the council has restricted the closure hours to between 9.30am and 3.30pm.
Local diversion routes will be clearly marked on-site. Officials note that pedestrian access to homes and businesses on or next to Brockhollands Road will remain open, and emergency vehicles will be granted access if required.
For status updates or inquiries, the public is advised to visit the Gloucestershire Highways website.
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