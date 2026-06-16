A 33 year old Harrow Hill man has been bailed for a pre-sentence report after he admitted a racially aggravated harassment offence in Gloucester on Christmas Eve 2024.
Thomas Morse of Trinity Road, Harrow Hill, Drybrook, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a person in Gloucester on that date. The charge stated that the offence was racially aggravated within the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.
The court bailed Morse till 14th July and made it a condition of his bail that he does not go to the Morrisons store in Seventh Avenue, Tuffley, Gloucester.
Magistrates said the bail condition was necessary ’to prevent interference with witnesses or otherwise obstruct the course of justice.’ They also said all sentencing options remain open to them at the next hearing.
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