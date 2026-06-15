A 35 year old Churcham man who has admitted assaulting a woman in a Gloucester pub has been banned from entering the city while he awaits sentence.
Terry Smith of Oak Tree Park, Main Road, Churcham, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to assaulting the woman by beating her at the Royal Oak pub in Gloucester on 27th March this year.
He was bailed till 22nd July for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
The court ordered that while on bail he must not contact the woman or enter the city of Gloucester.
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