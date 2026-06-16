A 31 year old Drybrook man accused of unlawfully resisting two police officers in the execution of their duty has been bailed while lawyers review the evidence against him.
Jake Edwards of Hazel Road, Drybrook, is alleged to have resisted or obstructed the two constables in Drybrook on 8th May this year.
He has not yet entered pleas to the charges at Cheltenham Magistrates Court.
The magistrates have granted him unconditional bail till 13th August to give the lawyers time ‘to review the evidence and statements by prosecution and defence.’
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