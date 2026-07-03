THE swimming pool at Newent Leisure Centre will be closed until Sunday, July 12 for maintenance work.
Freedom Leisure Newent informed residents the pool would be closed from Thursday, July 2, and said the closure is beyond its control.
A spokesperson said: “We are very sorry, but due to circumstances beyond our control, the swimming pool at Newent Leisure Centre will be closed until July 12.
“We need to carry out urgent maintenance work on the pool and will reopen it for swimming lessons, public swimming, and Fun Splash sessions as soon as possible.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience and understanding.”
You can contact Freedom Leisure Newent directly for more information by calling 01531 821519.
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