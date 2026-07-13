This year, the show will be held on Saturday, August 8 at Chepstow Racecourse - on the year of its centenary celebrations.
Prices this year will be £15 per adult and admission will be free for children under 16 - and parking at the event is free.
The show will have a packed main ring including performances from Hawkeye falconry display, Usk valley working gun dogs, vintage vehicles and a display from South Wales Fire and Rescue.
It also has a children's activity field where they can try their hand at circus skills, with fiery jack's circus tent, as well as axe throwing with the Shirenewton Scouts - or they can enjoy the bouncy castles and rides.
There will be a live music stage featuring performances from local artists. It will be headlined by The Offshoots, but will also see Ron Kings Jazz Band, the Macey Clarke Duo, Chepstow rock choir, and Singing for the soul. The music stage will be surrounded by a street food festival offering local delicious street food and drinks.
The main ring programme commences at 10am, while the live music will begin at 11am.
Traditional favourites will still be at hand, such as the horticultural and home craft tent, livestock area, a local food hall and tractor rides, not forgetting the popular dog show that you can enter on the day.
Chepstow Show has run in the local area for decades and enables the best of rural life to be put on show for the residents of Monmouthshire, the Forest of Dean and beyond.
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