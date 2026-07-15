A FOREST of Dean author has donated copies of her novels to the Coleford Reading Room, giving visitors the opportunity to discover stories inspired by hope, resilience and the realities of living with disability.
Coleford Town Council has thanked local writer Alex Banwell for donating copies of her books, Just Benny and Releasing Janet, to the community reading space.
The council said the generous gift would help inspire a love of reading, encourage imagination and place meaningful stories into the hands of readers across the town.
In a statement, the council said: "A huge thank you to our talented local author, Alex Banwell, for their generous donation of books to Coleford Reading Room.
"Your kindness will help inspire a love of reading, spark imagination and put wonderful stories into the hands of readers in our community. We're so grateful for your support and commitment to encouraging literacy."
Residents are now being encouraged to visit the reading room, settle down with a book and explore the new additions alongside the venue's growing collection.
Alex has lived in the Forest of Dean with her husband for many years and writes contemporary fiction centred on hope, family relationships and the value of every individual.
Born blind, she grew up in a supportive family that encouraged her to embrace opportunities rather than let her disability define her. An avid reader from childhood, she developed a love of storytelling through Braille books and a vivid imagination before eventually turning her lifelong passion into writing novels.
Although she spent years teaching Bible studies and working with children, Alex finally began writing fiction in earnest in 2021, revisiting an earlier idea that became the Benny series.
The books draw on her understanding of disability and family life while exploring themes of identity, acceptance and self-worth.
Just Benny follows a young boy living with severe epilepsy who struggles with insecurity and the labels placed upon him by those around him. As he navigates family relationships, school life and his own doubts, Benny embarks on a journey of self-discovery to find his true value beyond his condition.
The sequel, Releasing Janet, tells the story from the perspective of Benny's mother. As her son's growing independence forces her to confront a painful family secret she has carried for years, Janet must decide whether revealing the truth can finally bring healing and allow her to become more than simply Benny's carer.
The Coleford Reading Room continues to welcome visitors looking for a quiet place to read and relax, with Alex's donation adding two locally written novels to its shelves.
The council added: "Come and visit our reading room, make yourself comfortable and explore these fantastic books along with the rest of our collection. We'd love to see you discover your next great read."
The donated books are now available for visitors to browse, offering local readers the chance to enjoy stories written by a Forest author whose experiences have shaped compassionate, uplifting fiction celebrating courage, faith, family, understanding and the enduring power of hope together.
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