HARTPURY College agricultural apprentices were among 19 young people from across Gloucestershire recognised by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal after receiving grants to help kickstart their careers.
The Princess Royal visited Gloucestershire College's Cheltenham campus on Monday, July 6, to present this year's Anne Cadbury Apprentice Awards on behalf of The Honourable Company of Gloucestershire, which champions apprenticeship training across the county.
The annual awards provide apprentices with funding to purchase specialist tools and equipment needed for their chosen careers, helping them develop practical skills and progress in industries facing growing demand for skilled workers.
This year's Hartpury College recipients were Finley Anderson, employed by R Beard and Son; Aiden Taylor, of Barnhouse Farm and Wholly Gelato; Bailey Harris, employed by Walton Fields Farming Ltd; Reuben Alvis, of R P Sainsbury and Sons Ltd; Jesse James Hatten, employed by PJR Farms Ltd; and Amelia Adams, who is completing her apprenticeship with Old Down Estates Country Park.
The agricultural apprentices joined construction, engineering and trade apprentices from Gloucestershire College, alongside stonemasonry apprentices from Gloucester Cathedral, in receiving their awards before family members, employers and invited guests.
As patron of The Honourable Company of Gloucestershire, The Princess Royal personally presented each apprentice with their grant before meeting previous recipients to hear how the awards had helped them purchase essential equipment and further their careers.
Hartpury College principal Claire Whitworth said the awards demonstrated the importance of supporting the next generation of rural professionals.
She said: "We are extremely grateful to The Honourable Company of Gloucestershire and HRH The Princess Royal for their support of our Hartpury College agricultural apprenticeships. Celebrating young talent is vital to building a strong pipeline of skilled professionals who will shape the future of agriculture and the rural sector."
The awards are funded by The Honourable Company of Gloucestershire, which launched the initiative four years ago to provide financial support to apprentices at the start of their careers, when purchasing specialist equipment can often prove difficult.
Michael Jones, Warden of The Honourable Company of Gloucestershire, said the organisation hoped to continue expanding the scheme across the county.
He said: "I was once an apprentice myself; it gave me an excellent basis on which to build my career. This bursary allows apprentices to purchase essential equipment which will help them complete or expand their aspirations in their chosen career.
"In the short time since this award started, we have been able to help 65 apprentices, and our aspiration is to expand the scheme to cover the whole of Gloucestershire."
Following the presentation ceremony, The Princess Royal toured Gloucestershire College's Construction Centre and Advanced Digital Academy, where she met apprentices studying construction and cyber security, along with academic staff.
Among those attending the event were Gloucestershire College principal Matthew Burgess, Hartpury College principal Claire Whitworth, the Dean of Gloucester, the Very Reverend Andrew Zihni, Deputy Lieutenant of Gloucestershire Mickey Morrisey, Cheltenham Mayor Martin Horwood and representatives from employers supporting apprentices across the county.
The Anne Cadbury Apprentice Awards recognise apprentices studying a wide range of disciplines, from agriculture and engineering to construction, electrical installation and traditional stonemasonry.
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