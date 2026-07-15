FOREST of Dean MP Matt Bishop has thrown his support behind a new Government campaign aimed at cutting the cost of family days out during the school summer holidays.
The Labour MP is encouraging businesses across the Forest of Dean to take part in the Summer Savings campaign, which includes a temporary reduction in VAT on a range of children's attractions and free bus travel for young people in England throughout August.
Under the scheme, VAT on eligible children's attractions has been reduced from 20 per cent to five per cent until September 1. The measure is designed to lower the cost of children's meals in participating restaurants, tickets for cinemas, theatres and museums, as well as admission to attractions including amusement parks and soft play centres.
Mr Bishop said the changes would help families make the most of the summer while easing pressure on household budgets.
He said: "The summer holidays are about to get cheaper for families.
"Until September 1, VAT on children's attractions is dropping from 20 per cent to five per cent. That means saving money on attractions in the Forest of Dean and beyond.
"Across the country, from theme parks and soft play to cinema and children's meals in restaurants, Labour is cutting the cost of a day out this summer.
"Every child aged five to 15 in England will be able to benefit from free bus travel all summer too.
"I want to encourage all of our fantastic businesses in the Forest of Dean to get involved.
"We are backing businesses so families can make the most of a summer with less pressure and more memories."
The Government says the VAT reduction will be applied automatically at participating venues, although full eligibility details and the list of businesses taking part are expected to be confirmed as the campaign rolls out.
Alongside the VAT cut, children aged between five and 15 will be able to travel free on local bus services across England during August. The initiative is intended to make it easier and more affordable for families to visit attractions, friends and relatives over the school holidays.
The free bus travel applies only to local bus services in England and does not extend to Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, where public transport support is managed by the devolved administrations.
The Summer Savings campaign also highlights a range of free and low cost activities available during the holidays, including museums, libraries taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge, parks and green spaces, and the Holiday Activities and Food programme for eligible children.
Businesses including restaurants, cinemas, theatres and visitor attractions can also sign up to the campaign and access promotional materials to advertise their participation.
The Government says the measures form part of its wider package of cost of living support, alongside policies including the continued freeze on fuel duty, the extension of the £3 bus fare cap until April 2027, free breakfast clubs, expanded free school meals and increases to the National Living Wage.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.