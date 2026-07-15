THE governors at John Kyrle High have appointed the school’s current deputy headteacher as the next head.
Following a recent recruitment process, Dr Luke Moseley was selected to lead one of Herefordshire's highest-performing high schools, succeeding Julian Morgan, who will take up a strategic leadership role across the Heart of Mercia Multi-Academy Trust.
Already a highly respected member of the John Kyrle community, Dr Moseley has already played a pivotal role in shaping many aspects of school life, including the introduction of the mobile phone pouch, which has been operational for the past academic year.
Dr Moseley’s leadership has been instrumental in driving improvements in other areas of teaching and learning, curriculum development, student achievement, staff development and pastoral care, while helping to maintain the school's reputation for excellence.
Paul Deneen, the chairman of the school governors, said: "The appointment of Dr Moseley marks an exciting new chapter for John KyrleHigh.
“Following an exceptionally strong recruitment process, the governors were unanimous in their decision as he is an outstanding educational leader who combines academic excellence with genuine care for young people.
“Dr Moseley understands our school, shares our values and has already made an enormous contribution to our success.
“We are absolutely confident that John Kyrle High School will continue to thrive under his leadership.”
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Mr Deneen continued: ”I would also like to place on record that Dr Moseley’s vision is ambitious yet firmly rooted in ensuring that every student, regardless of background or ability, has every opportunity to achieve their potential.
“Our sincere thanks to Julian Morgan for his exceptional leadership and commitment over recent years. Mr Morgan has led the school with distinction, strengthening standards, enriching opportunities for students and helping position John Kyrle as one of the county's leading schools.
“We are delighted that his expertise will continue to benefit education across the Heart of Mercia Multi-Academy Trust."
Dr Luke Moseley said of his appointment: "I am honoured and incredibly proud to be the next headteacher of John Kyrle High School and Sixth Form Centre.
“John Kyrle is an exceptional school with a proud history, a dedicated staff, talented students and tremendous support from parents, governors, the Multi-Academy Trust and the wider community. Having been part of this school for a number of years, I know what makes it such a special place.
“It is a privilege to have the opportunity to lead a school that places students at the heart of everything it does. My commitment is to build on the excellent work already undertaken, ensuring every young person receives the highest quality education, develops confidence and character, and leaves our school fully prepared for the opportunities and challenges of the future.
“I look forward to working alongside our exceptional staff, students, families, governors and partners as we continue to build upon John Kyrle's strong reputation for excellence, innovation and inclusion."
Julian Morgan welcomed the appointment, adding: "Dr Moseley has been an outstanding colleague and an integral member of our leadership team. He has consistently demonstrated integrity, intelligence and a deep commitment to the success and wellbeing of our students and staff.
“I know the school will be in very safe hands and I look forward to supporting Luke during the transition and, in my new role within the Heart of Mercia Multi-Academy Trust, continuing to work closely with John Kyrle as it moves confidently into the future."
The transition has been carefully planned to ensure continuity of leadership and to maintain the school's strong focus on educational excellence, student wellbeing and community engagement.
“John Kyrle High continues to enjoy an excellent reputation for high academic standards, an extensive curriculum, outstanding extra-curricular opportunities and strong partnerships across the local community. Under Dr Moseley's leadership, the school will continue to build upon these strengths while embracing new opportunities to prepare young people for an ever-changing world.
The Governors look forward with confidence to working alongside Dr Moseley as he leads the school into this exciting new chapter.
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