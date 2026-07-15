THE Royal Horticultural Society’s neighborhood judge dropped in on the town to evaluate this year’s Ross in Bloom entry.
The judging by Janet Gwinnett marks an important milestone in the project to transform the Railway Garden at Five Ways at the bottom of Ledbury Road which had become a forgotten corner of the town.
Over the past six months, volunteers have worked tirelessly to revitalise the Railway Garden, a site owned by Herefordshire Council.
The local authority gave permission granted for Ross Town Council to manage this historically significant space, which was chosen by the Ross In Bloom committee because of its rich railway heritage and prominent position at one of the main gateways into the town.
Once neglected and overlooked, the garden has been transformed into a colourful and welcoming community space that celebrates both Ross-on-Wye's history and the power of local volunteers.
The Railway Garden has been entered into the Royal Horticultural Society’s It's Your Neighbourhood campaign, which celebrates community-led gardening projects that improve local environments through horticulture, environmental responsibility and community participation.
During the judging visit, several volunteers shared their passion for the project, explaining why the site was chosen, how the planting scheme was designed to provide year-round interest and support wildlife, and how the garden is maintained by volunteers.
Ms Gwinnett said that in her experience that once a project begins the enthusiasm it creates just snowballs and added: “Everybody just comes together for the common good.
“And if the initial progress hadn’t been taken, because the task was like an iceberg, with volunteers just cleaning the surface, only to reveal a lot more, then the project would never have been completed.”
The judge also heard from litter picker Sandra Brown who spoke passionately about the project and the strong community partnerships that have made the Railway Garden such a success.
A spokesperson for Ross Town Council said: “We would like to extend its sincere thanks to everyone who has contributed to the project.
“Special thanks go to Walford Timber and Bradfords Ross-on-Wye for generously donating materials, and to the Ross Men's Shed and the Can Do Crew for creating the beautiful railway-inspired features, including the train engine, planter carriages and signposts, which bring character and charm to the garden.
“The project has also seen a wonderful community effort involving local children. Thanks to the support of the Larruperz Centre, Sarah Moreton of Art Studio Ross and families who attended free art sessions, the garden is filled with colourful painted wooden decorations hanging from the trees and beautifully painted story stones hidden throughout the site for visitors to discover.
The project has only been possible thanks to the incredible commitment of volunteers, local businesses, community groups and residents who have generously given their time, skills, materials and encouragement. Their collective efforts have created a vibrant space that everyone can enjoy.”
Inspired by the success of the Railway Garden and the enthusiasm of the local community, volunteers are looking ahead to future projects and to entering the full Heart of England In Bloom competition next year.
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