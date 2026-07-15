I WAS blown away by the energy and passion shown by students at Monmouth Comprehensive school who brought 13 JR to the stage in a lively production that kept the audience entertained throughout.
The musical follows Evan Goldman, a teenager whose life is turned upside down after moving from New York to a small town just before his 13th birthday. He tries to fit in and becomes caught up in reaching the social hierarchy that along the way forgets about maintaining true friendships, until he comes to realise that preserving true friendship is what’s most important.
Among the many highlights of the evening was the animated “Dear Diary” backdrop, which perfectly captured the youthful spirit of the production. The creative projections complimented the story and added another layer to the performance. I also liked the lighting design, including the use of a gobo to project different shapes across the stage. Sound effects, including ones shown in the Cinema Scene in Act two further immersed the audience in the performance.
Patrice played by Neve Owen stood out with a lovely singing voice that was both controlled and angelic perfectly complimenting her character’s kindness and genuine friendship. Laurence Regan who played Evan Goldman also delivered a confident performance in carrying the lead role with a strong sense of stage presence.
Another standout moment was the use of tap shoes choreography. The rhythmic use of tap shoes added another dimension to the performance, which created a both visually and musically engaging scene.
There were plenty of comedic moments in the show but two which stood out in particular. Brett played by Aled Phillips had the audience laughing as he attempted to impress Kendra, played by Gracie Smith, while Archie played by Harvey Brown delivered a comedic moment when he delivered the line “oh, she wants me.”
The production showcased an array of talent from singing, dance, acting and highlighted the dedication and commitment it takes to put on a show. The cast, crew and staff provided a spectacular and night and one to remember.
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