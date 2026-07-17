Here are nine events coming up in Monmouthshire, Brecon and the Forest of Dean you don’t want to miss.
Monmouthshire
Monmouth Library launches summer reading trail for children
This summer, Monmouth is turning into a giant storybook. Children and families are invited to step into the magical world of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler this summer as a brand-new story trail arrives in Monmouth.
From a princess soaring through the sky to a stick finding his way home, young explorers can follow the map, spot their favourite characters and enjoy a fun-filled adventure around the town. To begin the journey, families can collect a free trail map from Monmouth Hub and Library from Saturday, 18 July 2026, before setting off on a quest packed with stories, surprises and plenty of opportunities to explore.
Brynmawr cinema welcome surprise visitors
Brynmawr's Market Hall cinema was surprised this week when puppeteer William Todd-Jones arrived with creatures from the BBC/ HBO series, His Dark Materials.
“Todd” grew up watching films at the Market Hall Cinema before going on to perform for The Muppets and become Head of Creature Effects on the acclaimed adaptation of Philip Pullman’s novels. The visitors included the on-set puppet proxies for Stelmaria, Lord Asriel’s snow leopard dæmon, and Kaisa, Serafina Pekkala’s dæmon.
Pizza at the farm
A chance to enjoy pizza and refreshments at Silver Circle Distillery is continuing every Friday from 5pm-9pm from April to September.
Pizza’s will be cooked on a wood-fired oven using local ingredients, many of which are grown/ produced on the farm.
A distillery bar will also be available, where cocktails and other refreshments can be purchased from.
Pizzas until 9pm and bar is open until 10pm.
The Legends of the Sixties Show at The Savoy
Following a sellout debut tour to nightly standing ovations and rave reviews join a multi award-winning all star cast of musicians and singers Stephen, Raymond and Chris for the musical masterpiece that is the “Legends of the 60s Show.”
The show with the ultimate feelgood factor will transport you all the way hand clapping, swinging and singing back to that magical golden decade that was the 1960s. Whether you come to relive your childhood memories or you just simply want to see what your parents have been raving about for all these years, this is the No.1 live show to see.”
Chepstow Show returns with family fun and attractions
This year, the show will be held on Saturday, August 8 at Chepstow Racecourse - on the year of its centenary celebrations.
Prices this year will be £15 per adult and admission will be free for children under 16 - and parking at the event is free.
The show will have a packed main ring including performances from Hawkeye falconry display, Usk valley working gun dogs, vintage vehicles and a display from South Wales Fire and Rescue.
It also has a children's activity field where they can try their hand at circus skills, with fiery jack's circus tent, as well as axe throwing with the Shirenewton Scouts - or they can enjoy the bouncy castles and rides.
There will be a live music stage featuring performances from local artists. It will be headlined by The Offshoots, but will also see Ron Kings Jazz Band, the Macey Clarke Duo, Chepstow rock choir, and Singing for the soul. The music stage will be surrounded by a street food festival offering local delicious street food and drinks.
Forest of Dean
New reading room opens in Coleford for National Year of Reading
A new reading room has been brought to Coleford as part of the Department for Education’s National Year of Reading.
This new space has been created in partnership with Coleford Town Council and is open to everyone throughout the rest of July.
There is a wide selection of books for all ages which have been donated by businesses and community members. The reading room is housed in a new cycle shelter which was funded through a grant and is now awaiting installation at its permanent location. New books will be installed so there is always something new to read
Brecon
Dickens descendant brings Victorian drama to Llandod
The great-great-grandson of Charles Dickens will bring two of the author’s most dramatic works to life at Llandrindod Wells’ Albert Hall this August.
Gerald Dickens will perform The Signalman and The Murder (Sikes and Nancy) on Tuesday, August 25, as part of the Llandrindod Wells Victorian Festival.
Tickets are available from the Albert Hall website at thealberthall.co.uk or by calling 0300 102 4255.
Shakespeare classic comes to Willow Globe
A company renowned for bringing Shakespeare to audiences across the UK will make its first visit to the Willow Globe next week
British Touring Shakespeare will perform Romeo and Juliet at the Penlanole venue near Llandrindod Wells on Friday, July 31.
The open-air production promises an energetic and accessible take on Shakespeare’s famous tale of star-crossed lovers, with the company drawing on more than 25 years of experience.
Here Be Dragons roars back for second year
A major open art exhibition showcasing creative talent from across Central Wales has returned to Llandrindod Wells for its second year.
The 2026 Here Be Dragons Central Wales Open Art Exhibition officially opened at the Auto Palace on Thursday, July 9, with an exclusive preview for artists, sponsors, judges and invited guests.
Around 200 artworks have gone on display after being selected from this year's entries by an independent judging panel. The exhibition features paintings, sculpture and photography, with visitors now invited to vote for the People's Choice Award before the exhibition closes on Sunday, July 26.
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