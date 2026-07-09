FORMAL reasons for barring a Natural Resources Wales bid for a mobile catering van at a Wye Valley Landscape beauty spot have been agreed and approved.
Monmouthshire planning councillors refused the environmental body’s application for a van to operate from the Beacon View parking area, at the Welsh Government-owned woodland near Trellech, last month, which required change of use permission.
While rejecting that bid, the planning committee agreed to allow temporary three-year permission for NRW to use its car parks at Whitestone/Bargain Wood, Llandogo, and Barnets Wood near Chepstow, for snack vans from March to October – which are also in the the National Landscape zone, a designated area of outstanding natural beauty.
As the committee refused to follow the planning department’s advice to grant permission for Beacon View, the application had to come back to the July meeting with reasons for refusal.
These stated that the car park is a “confined” area and a catering van would take up “already limited parking spaces”, leading to on-road parking which would be a highway safety concern.
A lack of space for safe manoeuvring within the car park that would pose a risk to walkers and their pets was also cited.
Mitchell Troy and Trellech ward councillor Richard John (Welsh Con) previously told councillors the NRW shouldn’t be proposing a catering van at Beacon Hill..
“This van is not needed and there is no evidence whatsoever visitors currently regard the absence of a take away food and drink facility as a problem.”
Cllr John said he was concerned about litter, while the parking area, on higher ground above the road, could “become effectively a drive through”.
Last week’s planning meeting unanimously approved the reasons for refusal, which chairman Councillor Phil Murphy said was the last report from planning manager Philip Thomas before retiring.
Cllr Murphy said: “It is Phil’s last meeting... I think all of us want to wish him well in his retirement.”
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