GWENT Police gave residents five steps to avoid rogue traders, following an increase of reports in Chepstow, Portskewett and Caldicot.
Police urged the public to not be pressured into saying yes to unnecessary work, research the identity of a caller or company before making a decision, and never pay cash up front or go to the bank or cash point with a trader.
It also advised residents to get three quotes from different companies before agreeing to have work done, and to discuss the work and quote with a relative or friend.
Posting to social media, a Gwent Police spokesperson said: “Sadly, anyone can become a victim to a rogue trader and feel pressured into paying too much money for unnecessary, low quality work.
“Remember the five steps if you are visited and asked if you'd like some work carried out on your property.”
If you have had a trader visit your home, or seen something suspicious you're concerned about, you can report it to police by calling 101.
In an emergency, always dial 999.
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