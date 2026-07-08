On Saturday, July 25, Elton Giant Mazes will be home to the show which is sure to be a fun-filled day celebrating the community’s four-legged friends, whilst raising money for a good cause.
The charity looks to bring comfort and companionship to those who need it, through animal-assisted therapy.
Registration is open from 11.30am, and the show itself runs from 1.30pm to 5.30pm. Tickets can be purchased in advance from the Elton Giant Mazes website, or paid at the gate on the day.
You can find out more information by visiting Elton Giant Mazes website.
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