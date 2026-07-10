MONMOUTH Comprehensive Head students have been selected to represent the school for the 2026-2027 academic years.
Students have begun collating ideas from staff and student to create the future for MCS and have also held their first meeting with Mr Hutchison to discuss their priorities and how they can work together to make a difference.
The newly appointed head students are Noa Rosier, Ella Lloyd-Bradley, Bronwen Williams, Ellis Hodkinson.
All students are contributing meaningful ideas to ensure the school paves way for a positive future.
Noa Rosier’s first language is Welsh, and he is very keen to work on encouraging the use of language throughout the school’s activities whilst celebrating the rich heritage in Wales.
Ella Lloyd-Bradley looks forward to being a positive role model for all students and serve as an active voice for the student body as a whole.
Bronwen Williams shared her passion for sport and hopes to expand extracurricular opportunities for everyone. Similarly, Ellis Hodkinson shares his passion for sports and also expressive arts as he highlighted landing a lead role in the upper school production of Legally Blonde.
This marks a new and exciting opportunity for the students at MCS as they embark on this new adventure as the new head students of the next couple of academic years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.