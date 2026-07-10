INTERNET sensations SpudBros have reflected on their hugely successful opening day in Chepstow.
The pair launched their latest SpudBros Express store in Chepstow on Thursday, July 2 at EG on the Move, Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate.
To celebrate the launch, SpudBros gave the first 100 customers a free spud from 12pm, but queues were outside the service station for hours before opening.
SpudBros said: “We never expect queues, it’s always a bit of anticipation. Are we going to get a queue, are we not, but to see everybody there come and support us is absolutely fantastic. We always appreciate the people that come out and support the brand.
“The plan has always been the same. You know, keep vibing, keep making good potatoes and keep giving back and that sort of goes to our favourite moment during the launch day.
“We love giving out the free potatoes, making other people happy, so being able to do the trolley dash was one of our favourite things during the day.”
The UK's most-followed jacket potato creators opened its Chepstow location as part of an ambitious plan to roll out 30 roadside stores across petrol forecourts over the next three years.
SpudBros has more than 5 million TikTok followers, 223 million likes, 1.49 million YouTube subscribers and 1.2 million Instagram followers, making them one of the largest digital food communities in the country.
Those who received their free spud thanks to the pair posted their jubilation and thanks via social media.
One commenter said: “Thank you for our free spud!” while another said “So buzzing that this is on my doorstep!”.
The Chepstow location will be open seven days a week, Sunday to Thursday 11am to 9pm, Friday and Saturday 11am to 10pm.
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