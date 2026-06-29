A AUTHOR and actor visited Haberdashers’ Monmouth Prep School, providing an energetic and insightful vision to the day.
Emma Swan delivered an interactive talk to Haberdashers’ Monmouth prep students about her new book Cruise Ship Kid .The sessions were described as more of a performance than a talk as throughout the day she was able to describe immersive experiences. This included when she opened the performance to a mock phone call from Silver, the mischievous main character of Cruise Ship Kid.
The pupils were very excited as there was plenty to keep them entertained throughout, including buzzers, costume and jokes.
Emma delivered her own personal experiences to growing up on a cruise ship and translate what that was like to highlight the setting of her book.
She described it as “a cake that lives on the sea”. Pupils also joined in on a Horrible Histories style song and immersed themselves into quick-fire games and role play.
As well as writing a children’s book Emma is also an actress working with Horrible Histories as well as RSC and Doctor Who whilst also narrating audiobooks.
There were activities, storytelling and it encouraged pupils to notice the world around them and not just through a screen and spoke on the importance of not judging people by appearances or age.
Towards the end of the session a Q&A was held where pupils demonstrated their understanding and knowledge of what they had learnt throughout the day. With questions around writing, acting and life at sea.
To conclude the event, Emma signed books where many pupils looked forward to getting their copies signed. This session gave an insight to pupils of potential career destinations, allowing themselves to explore in the world of writing and curate their own imaginative ideas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.