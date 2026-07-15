FROM September, Monmouth Comprehensive School is banning school skirts and instead introduces the mandatory decision to wear trousers or shorts.
Since the announcement, there have been a lot of mixed opinions. We spoke to members of the community to hear their thoughts on this new initiative.
Girls will be banned from wearing skirts at the school from next term and will have to wear trousers or shorts. This announcement was made following a ‘consultation’ had from parents, teachers and students' views. The final decision was confirmed by the school’s governing body.
A message to parents and carers, said: “After a thorough discussion, the Governing Body agreed that the school will move to tailored or tailored shorts only for all students from Year seven to 13 starting from September 2026.”
One person said: “I think they should be allowed to wear what they want and that there should be a skirt length. I just think they should have the choice. Skirts have always been there and when I was in school 50 years ago we were still being told off for rolling them up so just observe the rules and let them wear what they want, said one spokesperson.
One person supports the ban but said :“I do believe that there should be an appropriate length.”
“I think the skirts do get a little bit too short I have to be honest and I think a uniform should be a uniform not you choosing the length of the skirt. I think skirts have gotten too short but I don’t think girls should be made to wear trousers if they would prefer to wear a skirt,” said another.
“Monmouth Comprehensive uniform only just changed over a year ago to pleated skirts. There’s a big crossed element especially for year 7s who are already there who are now going into year 8, they have only worn these skirts for a year.
They have the option to wear shorts but that’s another cost element, they’re going to have to buy trousers and they’re going to have to buy shorts.
“A uniform is one hundred per cent imperative in the school but I do feel that the school really needs to get handle on conditioning the children to wear uniforms respectively.”
Laura Anne Jones MS recently commented on this issue in the Senedd.
“If a minority of pupils were not following the rules, then surely those select few pupils should have been disciplined or made to wear trousers, instead of removing the skirt as an option for every girl.
“Incidentally, the majority of girls wanted to keep the skirt, so I am surprised that the school have not listened to the pupil voice, something they pride themselves on normally doing.
“It is also clear due to the outburst on social media that both parents and pupils feel let down by the draconian decision. When faced with similar problems, have used “skater skirts” that help with the problem or used discipline for the offending pupils.”
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