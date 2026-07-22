THE Great Oaks Hospice’s annual summer fayre is coming back to the Forest for a fun-filled afternoon.
On Sunday, August 9 between 1pm and 4pm, Great Oaks Hospice in Coleford invites all for a free event to raise vital funds supporting hospice care.
Returning special guests include the Teddy Bear Ladies, Julie and Amanda, from BBC’s The Repair Shop.
The entertainment will feature a rock choir, a magician, games and stalls. Refreshments will be available, as well as a cake stall and plant stall. You can also take part in wellbeing activities including therapy taster sessions and Qigong.
Those wishing to have a stall will need to provide a table and gazebo.
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