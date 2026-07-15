WORK could start on building a new health centre in Coleford in the autumn and discussions are about to restart on a replacement surgery for Lydney.
The latest position was set out in a wide ranging discussion about health in the Forest as the Forest Voluntary Health Forum revealed the responses to its “Big Health Survey”.
Both schemes would see two practices brought under one roof – Coleford Family Doctors with the Brunston and Lydbrook practice and Lydney and Severnbanks.
Gina Mann, a project manager with GDoc the company behind the plans, said the final legal agreement for the Coleford centre was on the verge of being signed.
She said: “The documents are with the lawyers as we speak,
“It could be signed over the next couple of weeks, which would then mean we would start construction in October.”
She said the Co-op, which owns the proposed site of the new health centre, had been in touch as recently as last Friday.
“Hopefully we’ve now got movement again and we can start those discussions.
“It's been rather frustrating but we've got an agreement on the building plans now.”
There were concerns raised at the meeting about transport to the new health centre in Coleford.
It will be sited in a field next to the Great Oaks Hospice on the edge of the town.
There are concerns about infrequent bus services along The Gorse and the long walk from the main road.
Ms Mann said they were talking to transport providers about the issue.
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