COLEFORD’S Faddle Fair returns next month for another great day out for all the family.
On Sunday, August 30 between 11am and 4pm, the fun and festivities get back underway, with plenty for visitors to enjoy.
The day will include music, food, fun, and stalls selling everything from bespoke jewellery, stunning glass, pottery and artisan goods from local artists, crafters and designers.
This will be the second Faddle Fair of the year, following its rebirth in June, which was a huge hit with visitors.
Entry is free again, and it’s expected to be another hit with the locals and visitors alike!
For more information on the Faddle Fair, you can visit its Facebook page or email organisers at [email protected]
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