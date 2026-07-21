UNEMPLOYMENT figures in the Forest of Dean have seen a slight rise, according to the latest data.
Data released by the Office for National Statistics showed the number of Forest of Dean claimants in June was 1,295 - a slight rise from May’s 1,275.
Gloucestershire’s Claimant Count overall increased to 2.7 per cent, while all districts saw an increase in the estimated number of unemployed claimants.
The number of unemployed men in the county stands at 6,035, an increase from last month, while the number of unemployed women stands at 4,780 - which also represents an increase from last month.
Nationally, the Claimant Count in Great Britain increased by 18,170 persons to 1,663,755.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.