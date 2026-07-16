A Roundhead officer is said to have recognised him, standing near the Wye with a pike in his hands, and cried “That is Wyntour, pistol him!”. Another account has Wyntour riding away across Tidenham Chase and escaping his pursuers down a timber shute between the rocks below the cliffs at Lancaut. The version that became the stuff of legend, has him leaping into the river with his horse from the spot so named. From the nature of the river cliff here it defies reason to believe that he did so – and survived!