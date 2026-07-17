POLICE are seeking information, following a report of badger baiting in the Forest of Dean earlier this month.
The Rural Crime Team were made aware of an incident on farmland in the Tidenham area by a campaign group on Thursday, July 9.
Officers discovered that several sett entrances had been dug out and at least one badger killed and left at the scene.
It is understood no suspects have been identified and investigations are continuing.
Police say it appeared the sett had been dug out with a shovel and it is believed the badgers were then flushed out to be killed.
Badgers and their setts are protected under the Badger Act 1992, making it a criminal offence to kill a badger or damage their sett.
Police advised the public to report any suspicious activity including any vehicles parked in rural areas where there are no footpaths or properties, or any dogs with suspected injuries to their face or mouth which cannot be explained.
Anybody with information about the incident in Tidenham is asked to contact police through the website, quoting reference 583260056960.
You can also make a report via 101, quoting the same reference number.
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