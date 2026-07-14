A 38-year-old Cinderford man has been banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay more than £2,200 in fines and costs for repeatedly failing to tell police who was at the wheel of a car at the time of alleged motoring offences.
Vasile Closca of High Street, Cinderford, was found guilty in his absence of three offences of failing to provide the police with information about the driver of a BMW car on dates in 2024 and 2025.
A charge alleging that he was speeding in the BMW 320D on the A48 at Westbury on Severn on 30th April 2024 was withdrawn by the prosecution.
He was fined £660 on each of the three charges, ordered to pay a £264 surcharge, and disqualified from driving for six months. His licence was also endorsed with six penalty points.
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