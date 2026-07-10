THE ‘first dig’ has taken place at a housing development in Cinderford.
Pete Bell, the chief executive of Bell Homes, put the first spade into the ground at the Founder’s Field development.
Founder’s Field is named in honour of Mr Bell’s father, Keith Bell, who established the Cinderford-based Bell Group of companies which includes Bell Homes.
The company has planning permission to build 49 homes on the former Engelhard’s complex at Valley Road.
The ground-breaking ceremony took place on Tuesday of last week (June 7) with Forest district councillor Di Martin, who was representing MP Matt Bishop, joining members of the Bell Homes team.
Mr Bell said: “"This is a really proud moment for our family. Cinderford is where our story began, and to be building new homes here, on a development named after my father, Keith Bell, makes this site incredibly special.
“Dad built his business on hard work, honesty and a genuine commitment to the communities we serve.
“As we break ground at Founders Field, we're proud to continue that legacy by creating homes that future generations of families can enjoy.”
Before the ceremonial dig, the delegation was given a tour of the site, with the Bell Homes team talking through the development plans, plot layouts, and the wider benefits the scheme will bring to the local community.
Bell Homes’ chief operating officer Nicola Bell said: “A strong local economy depends on creating places where people want to live, businesses want to invest and young people can see a future.
“Founders Field is more than a housing development; it's an investment in Cinderford's long-term prosperity.
“As a family business rooted here, we're proud to be playing our part in shaping the next chapter of the Forest of Dean which is long overdue.”
To find out more visit www.bellhomes.com
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