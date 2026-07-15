ANYONE looking to try a new sport, keep active and meet new people is being invited to give Ultimate Frisbee a go with a friendly Forest of Dean club.
Dean Ultimate Frisbee holds weekly training sessions every Tuesday from 7pm to 8.30pm at Dene Magna School in Mitcheldean and is encouraging new players to come along, regardless of experience.
The club offers a free first session, with subsequent sessions costing £5. Players aged 10 and over are welcome, while those under 18 must attend with a participating adult.
Ultimate Frisbee is a fast-paced, non-contact sport that combines elements of American football and netball, while adding its own unique twist.
Played with a flying disc, the game is entirely self-officiated, with players making their own decisions on fouls and resolving any disputes through the sport's well-known "Spirit of the Game" principles.
The aim is to move the disc up the pitch through passing before catching it in the opposition's end zone to score. Players cannot run while holding the disc, making teamwork, movement and accurate passing essential. Possession changes if the disc is dropped, intercepted or lands out of play.
Dean Ultimate Frisbee welcomes complete beginners as well as experienced players and prides itself on creating an inclusive, social environment where everyone can develop their skills while enjoying regular exercise.
The mixed men's and women's club trains at Dene Magna School and also gives members opportunities to compete in tournaments across the UK.
Club representatives say the sessions are as much about having fun and meeting new people as they are about competition, making them ideal for anyone looking to try something different.
Anyone interested in joining can simply turn up on a Tuesday evening, with no previous experience or specialist equipment required for their first session. The club says it would love to welcome plenty of new faces in the weeks ahead.
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