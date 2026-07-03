A 37 year old Mitcheldean woman has been bailed pending trial next month on a charge of assaulting a man in Longhope last summer.
Eleanor Doe of Courtfield Cottages, Townend, is accused of assaulting the man by beating him on 11th August 2025.
Cheltenham Magistrates have granted her conditional bail until her trial on 24th August. Conditions of bail are that she must not go to Barrel Lane, Longhope, or contact the alleged victim.
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