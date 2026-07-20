A FOREST of Dean physiotherapy business is celebrating one year of service to the local community.
My Rehab at Home, founded by local physiotherapist Rajan Kurian, began its journey with the idea to make high-quality physiotherapy more accessible, by bringing expert care directly into people's homes.
It is now a growing team of local physiotherapists supporting individuals and families across the Forest of Dean and beyond.
Rajan believes rehabilitation is most effective when it takes place in a familiar environment, where treatment can be tailored around the individual's daily life and real-world challenges.
He said: “Something as simple as a fall can be life-changing. Losing confidence, strength or mobility can have a huge impact on someone's independence. Staying steady on your feet is key to maintaining quality of life, and we believe the best rehabilitation happens in a person's own home, where we can work on the activities that matter most to them."
The business started as a small service supporting people in Lydney and the surrounding areas. However, it has grown into a team of experienced local physiotherapist staff including Raj, Sophie, Katie, Anna, Fliss and Nickie.
Over the past year, the team has supported people recovering from falls, surgery, illness and mobility difficulties, helping them regain confidence, improve their independence and continue living safely in their own homes.
Raj added: "This has never just been about starting a business. To me, it is a service to the community. Every member of our team is passionate about helping people remain independent and achieve their goals. Being invited into people's homes and seeing the difference rehabilitation can make is incredibly rewarding.
“We are grateful for the trust and support we have received over the past year and look forward to continuing to support our local communities."
For more information or to arrange a home physiotherapy assessment, you can contact the team on 01594 203707 or visit www.myrehabathome.co.uk
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