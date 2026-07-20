PASSENGERS travelling on some Transport for Wales services are being warned of disruption today, including routes between Cardiff Central and Cheltenham Spa. Here is everything you need to know:
The train operator said it is because there are more trains than usual requiring repair across the Transport for Wales network today meaning fewer units available to operate on some routes.
To help people reach their destinations, their tickets can still be used at no extra cost on the following services:
CrossCountry between Cardiff Central and Cheltenham Spa
Great Western Railway between Cardiff Central and Severn Tunnel Junction
Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa.
TfW said if people decide to travel from a different station because of the disruption they can use their existing ticket at no extra cost to return to their original station later.
The service between Newport and Ebbw Vale Town is also suspended on this route until 9pm today but they can use their tickets on alternative services at no extra cost:
CrossCountry between Cardiff Central and Newport
Great Western Railway services between Cardiff Central and Newport
There are also bus routes operated by Stagecoach in use:
- X15 between Newport and Llanhilleth via Rogerstone, Crosskeys and Newbridge
- 56 between Newport and Crosskeys via Rogerstone and Ponytmister
- 151 between Newport and Newbridge via Pye Corner, Rogerstone, Pontymister, Risca and Crosskeys.
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