A COLEFORD man has raised more than £4,600 for Cancer Research UK after spending a year growing his hair and beard in memory of his late mother, Joan.
Rob Weston launched the fundraising challenge after losing his mum last year, hoping to raise a few hundred pounds for the charity. Instead, the appeal has exceeded £4,100 in donations, with a further £500 claimed through Gift Aid.
After 52 weeks without cutting his hair or beard, Mr Weston finally had his head shaved, beard removed and face waxed during a fundraising evening at The Doghouse Micropub in Coleford on Saturday, July 25.
A coach driver who regularly travels across the UK and Europe, Mr Weston said his lengthy hair and distinctive ginger beard had become part of everyday life throughout the challenge.
Writing on his fundraising page, he said Cancer Research UK's work had helped double cancer survival in Britain over the past 50 years, but stressed there was still more to do.
He wrote: “Joan, Mum, Nanni was our backbone of our family and I want to do her proud. She would say I'm absolutely off my rocker, but if there are no fools, there'd be no fun.”
Mr Weston said every donation, whether just a few pence or a couple of pounds, would help fund vital research and hopefully bring families longer with their loved ones.
Following the event, he thanked partner Lucy for helping organise the fundraiser, Greg and Vicky from The Doghouse Micropub for hosting and promoting the evening, barber Stevey for carrying out the shave, and everyone who packed the venue to support the family.
Donations remain open through Mr Weston’s Cancer Research UK fundraising page, with the total continuing to grow. The community response has exceeded every expectation and provided lasting comfort for Joan's family.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.