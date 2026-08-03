Motorists across Tutshill, Newent, Coleford, and Lydney face months of road disruptions as Gloucestershire County Council rolls out an extensive carriageway maintenance scheme.
Starting August 3, 2026, a rolling programme of temporary road closures, waiting bans, and loading restrictions will hit key routes across all four locations. The works, which involve essential carriageway dressing, are expected to continue through November 30, 2026.
Affected areas include key stretches in Tutshill, along Foley Road and surrounding streets in Newent, around Orchard Road and Coombs Road in Coleford, and across Woodland Rise and Primrose Way in Lydney.
Highways officials confirmed that stopping, waiting, and loading will be strictly prohibited while work is underway. However, emergency services and pedestrian access to residential properties will be maintained throughout. Signed diversion routes will be displayed locally as individual closures take effect. Further details are available via Gloucestershire Highways on 08000 514 514.
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