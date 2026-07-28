Sue Hollingshead has been elected as the first female President in the 48-year history of Newent and District Rotary Club — and she has ambitious plans for her year in charge.
A retired chiropractor and former primary school teacher who now helps local businesses secure better energy deals, Sue joined the club’s satellite Breakfast Club two years ago.
The Breakfast Club was founded by members of the original club who recognised the need to attract younger members.
Her priorities for the year are: growing membership, improving public perceptions of what Rotary does, and getting more young people involved in the club’s work.
She said: “So many people still think of Rotary as something for retired professionals, somewhat formal, a bit old fashioned.
“That is certainly not the case.
“What I want people in Newent and the wider community to see is a club that’s active, welcoming, and genuinely making a difference — and that anyone can be part of that.”
Sue has chosen the Alzheimer’s Society and Dementia UK as her charities of the year.
The club also makes donations to many different local charities and community groups as well as to international causes.
The club recently held its third annual food and drink festival which raised more than £5,000.
The club’s Classic Car Show returns in September, drawing enthusiasts from across the region.
Rotary volunteers also dedicate a week each year to visiting primary schools across the area and Gloucester Royal Hospital during Children in Need week.
At Christmas, the club’s Santa’s Sleigh tours the town, with Santa handing out sweets .
Rotary members also give up a lot of time to support other local groups and community projects, such as gardening at Space to Grow, The Sharing Kitchen and lots of car parking.
For more information visit www.newentbreakfastclub.co.uk
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