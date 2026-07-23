Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision in Newent last week in which several pedestrians were injured.
Emergency services were called to Culver Street at around 8.45pm on Wednesday 15 July with a report that a silver Ford Kuga had left the road and mounted the pavement, colliding with five pedestrians.
Two women sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital to be treated.
One of them has since been discharged and the other remains in hospital at this time.
Three people sustained minor injuries and have since been discharged from hospital.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s from Newent, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and has been released under investigation while enquires continue.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the car being driven prior to the collision, to get in touch.
Anyone who has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage is also asked to make contact.
Information can be submitted to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 53260059552: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
A group of local Christians from local churches met at Newent Lake on Sunday evening to pray for those affected and for the town.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.