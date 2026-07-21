A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Newent man accused of stealing meat from his local Co-op.
Ricky Maddox of Culver Street was due before Cheltenham Magistrates Court on July 14th to face the charge of theft of meat worth £37.36 from the Co-op Foodstore, Newent, on 29th July this year.
In his absence, the magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest. They said the warrant was justified because “the offence is punishable with imprisonment in the case of a person who has attained the age of 18.”
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