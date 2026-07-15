A 24-year-old Huntley man who has denied twice assaulting a Cheltenham woman causing her actual bodily harm has been bailed under curfew to await trial in November.
At Cheltenham Magistrates Court, Benjamin Tregartha of Poplars Grove, denied assaulting the woman causing her actual bodily harm in Cheltenham between 12th August and 25th November 2025 and on a separate occasion, between 1st Nov and 1st Dec.
The court bailed him conditionally pending a brief administrative hearing on 7th September followed by a trial estimated to take two and a half hours on November 16th.
While on bail he will be electronically tagged and subject to an 11pm-6am home curfew. He must not contact the alleged victim in any way nor go to the Shurdington area of Cheltenham.
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