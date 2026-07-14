A 21-year-old Cinderford man who has admitted smashing windows at a woman’s home has been remanded in custody for a mental health investigation.
Magistrates in Cheltenham refused to grant bail to Oliver Bayliss because he may offend again and cause fear or injury to others.
Bayliss pleaded guilty to damaging two house windows and two caravan windows owned by a woman in Cinderford on 6th June this year.
The magistrates remanded him until 5th August having declared that he was currently medically unfit. The court granted the adjournment so that the defence can obtain guidance from a mental health team.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.