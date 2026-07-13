A 23-year-old Broadoak man who admitted driving dangerously and failing to stop for the police has been banned from the roads pending sentence next month.
Charlie Fox of Riverside Lane, Broadoak, nr Newnham-on-Severn, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to driving a VW Golf dangerously on the A48 at Minsterworth on 1st December last year.
He also admitted failing to stop when required to do so by a constable in uniform.
The court bailed him till 7th August for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. The magistrates also imposed an interim driving ban on Fox until that date.
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