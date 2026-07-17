A 33-year-old Harrow Hill man who racially harassed a man in Gloucester last Christmas has been ordered to pay £250 compensation to his victim.
Thomas Morse of Trinity Road, Harrow Hill, has also been ordered by Cheltenham Magistrates to abstain from drinking alcohol for 120 days.
Morse had pleaded guilty to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards the man on December 24th 2025.
The charge stated that the offence was racially aggravated within the terms of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.
At an earlier hearing when Morse first admitted the offence the magistrates bailed him for a pre-sentence report to be prepared and ruled that while on bail he must not go to the Morrisons store in Seventh Avenue, Tuffley, Gloucester.
This week when Morse returned for sentence the court imposed a 4 month community order with the no-drinking requirement as well as ordering him to pay compensation. Morse has been fitted with monitoring equipment to check that he is not consuming alcohol.
The court made no order for him to pay any costs.
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