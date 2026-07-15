A 47-year-old Redbrook woman has been barred from entering a Gloucester store from which she stole vapes.
Emily Wyatt of Highbury Terrace, Redbrook, nr Monmouth, pleaded guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to stealing a quantity of goods of unknown value from Tidal Vapes Retail in Northgate Street on 23rd April this year.
She was bailed until 2nd September for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. The magistrates made it a condition of her bail that she must not enter the Tidal shop while she awaits sentence.
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