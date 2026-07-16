A 39-year-old Cinderford man is to stand trial after denying that he failed to provide a urine specimen to the police when he was suspected of a motoring offence.
Shane Butler of Meadow Road, Cinderford, pleaded not guilty at Cheltenham Magistrates Court to failing to provide the specimen at Gloucester on 7th January last year.
He was granted unconditional bail pending trial at the Magistrates Court on 9th December this year. The trial is estimated to last three and a half hours.
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