A 23-year-old Soudley man convicted of sexually assaulting a woman in Cheltenham has been bailed to await sentence next month.
Harry Barton of Church Road, Soudley, had pleaded not guilty to sexually touching the woman without her consent 21st December 2024. But he did not attend for his trial at Cheltenham Magistrates Court in March this year and it was conducted in his absence.
He was found guilty and a warrant was then issued for his arrest so he could be brought before the court to be dealt with.
He duly attended on Monday, July 13 and the magistrates bailed him conditionally till 13th August for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
His bail conditions ban him from contacting two specified people and require him to report every Saturday to Coleford Police Station.
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