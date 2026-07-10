Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision which took place near Dymock yesterday (July 8).
Emergency services were called at around 7.25am to a report of a collision involving a silver BMW and green Triumph motorbike on the Roman Road near the village.
The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, where he remains at this time.
Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage to get in contact.
They are particularly keen to hear from the driver of a Mini who is believed to have overtaken an HGV skip lorry moments before the collision took place.
Information can be submitted to police by completing the following online form and quoting incident 53260056216: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
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