THE M48 Severn Bridge saw delays this morning due to a collision between two vehicles.
Around 6.25am on Friday, July 10, Gwent Police received the report and headed to the scene, eastbound on the M48 Severn Bridge between Junction 2 and Junction 1.
It asked drivers at the time to find alternative routes as it dealt with the situation.
The road was then managed by National Highways, who left one lane closed until around 8.45am.
Traffic has since cleared and the road was reopened.
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