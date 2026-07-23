A NEWENT art gallery will host a late night celebration for the opening of a new exhibition.
Charlotte Keating Art Gallery and Gift Shop, based in The Shambles, has invited the public to join them on Thursday, July 30 between 7pm and 9pm for an evening of “Bubbles and Browsing.”
The evening celebrates the opening of the Wonderland Exhibition, which will run until August 29.
A spokesperson for the event said: “Explore an enchanting collection of paintings, prints, ceramics, textiles and floral arrangements inspired by woodland wonders, whimsical storytelling, fleeting dreams and rich legends. Join us for Bubbles and Browsing as we celebrate the opening of this enchanting new exhibition.”
The event offers live music, a complimentary glass of ‘fizz’ and late-night shopping throughout The Shambles Courtyard, while you can explore work from Patricia Homewood Printmaker, Charlotte Keating Abstract Painter, Julie Sullivan Watercolour Puddles Artist, Harebell and Bell Dried Flower, Studio Lorenson Ceramics, Megan Pugh Felting, Sara Rickard Textiles, Grace Engel Driftwood, Béa Sparks Textiles and more from other talented artists and jewellers.
Visitors will also have the opportunity to shop at other independent stores in The Shambles Courtyard, such as The Museum of Board Games, The Shambles Crafts and Gifts, Valentina Fornelli Art Studio and Shop, Helen Winters Dean Lumogami Art Studio and Shop and Erols Courtyard Cafe.
Organisers of the event said there will be more in the ground floor gallery and gift shop with something for everyone's taste and budget.
You can find the gallery at Charlotte Keating Art Gallery and Gift Shop, The Shambles Courtyard, off Church Street, Newent, GL18 1PP.
Free parking is available on Church Street with pedestrian access between Erol's Cafe and the Pilates Studio.
Those interested can find out more information by visiting the website on www.charlottekeating.com/pages/art-gallery
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